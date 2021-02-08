From executive chef, entrepreneur and butcher to organic farmer, Jordan Ceresnie has had a diverse and unique background in the food service industry.

Raised in Farmington Hills, at age 19 Ceresnie moved to California to work for some of the world’s best chefs.

While living in the Napa Valley, he received his Culinary Arts and Baking & Pastry certifications.

Jordan then moved to Los Angeles to work in West Hollywood, where he cooked for celebrities such as Madonna and Gordon Ramsay.

Jordan eventually moved back to Michigan and enrolled in the Organic Farming Certification Program at Michigan State University.

Since then, he launched a successful gourmet grilled cheese mobile food business and appeared on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games, twice!

After donating a kidney to his uncle in 2019, Jordan had an epiphany and knew he wanted to change careers.

Jordan is now pursuing his bachelor’s of science in Nursing and lives in Royal Oak with his wife and two children.