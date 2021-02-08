Lisa Beth North is an active member of the Jewish community — most recently at Hillel Day School, Temple Israel, Temple Emanu-El and Aish. She volunteers by serving as PTO secretary, providing makeup services for the Easter Seals fashion show, offering skincare presentations to cancer patients at DMC Hospitals and other charitable work.

With the support of the Jewish community, family and various therapies, Lisa overcame a traumatic head injury to become a licensed esthetician, professional makeup artist and entrepreneur. She and her husband, Patrick, have three daughters and co-founded NorthStar Luxe.

Their family-owned business offers beauty, skincare and luxury services and products.

NorthStar’s debut facial moisturizer, Polaris Cream, is a custom water-based cream with CBD, white tea, wild rose, hyaluronic acid and natural extracts to help smooth skin and reduce signs of aging.

Polaris Cream is available at www.NorthStarLuxe.com and in select salons.