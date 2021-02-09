There are two scheduled soup donation drop-offs at the Federation building next week.

Now through Feb. 18, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s Women’s Philanthropy Tikkun Olam Volunteers (TOV) are holding a “Winter Soup Drive” to benefit Yad Ezra.

The volunteers are aiming to collect 3,000 cans, packages and/or boxes of kosher soup for the increasing number of families facing food insecurity, a number that has skyrocketed in the Detroit Jewish community because of the pandemic.

Yad Ezra is serving nearly 1,300 families in need at this point in the pandemic.

Contactless drop-off locations have been set up, and those out of town or not comfortable going into stores can donate funds directly to the soup drive.

Those interested in either can register or donate at the Federation webpage. After you register, you’ll get a confirmation email with drop-off locations (some are private residences).

There are also two upcoming soup drop-offs at the Federation building.

The first one will be 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Feb. 16. The other drop-off will be noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. There will be somebody there to receive drop-offs on both days.

Yad Ezra accepts kosher soups with OU or OK hechsher on the label.

Suggested brand names accepted include but aren’t limited to: Amy’s, Croyden House, Goodman’s, Imagine, Liptons, Manischewitz, Osem, Pacific, some Kroger brand soups, some Trader Joe’s brand soups and Tabatchnick.

Kosher beet borscht would also be especially appreciated by the Russian families among Yad Ezra recipients.

Amy Wayne, associate director of Women’s Philanthropy, said the response has been amazing so far in both soup and monetary donations.

“We thought this would be a great project for our TOV group to take on and get our community to rally around and make an impact for these families in need,” Wayne said. “This is such an easy, kind way to really make a big impact.”