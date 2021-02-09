Audrey Bloomberg, 36, is the program coordinator at Temple Shir Shalom.

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Audrey is a graduate of Michigan State University with two bachelor degrees and she holds an MPA from the University of Michigan. She has spent her career as a Jewish communal professional.

Passionate about building a sustainable Jewish community, Audrey is involved with The Well and co-chairs both the inaugural Shabbat Dinner Group and a Rosh Chodesh Group.

Audrey is a participant of the Detroit Community Leadership Program with the Shalom Hartman Institute and JCRC/AJC. She currently serves on The Well’s Bucket List, is the development chair for Michigan Region BBYO Adult Commission and the treasurer of the Michigan Association of Calligraphers.

Audrey and her partner, Tzvi, live in Farmington Hills; they enjoy hosting Shabbat dinner featuring Audrey’s famous challah, exploring new places and running the occasional 5K.