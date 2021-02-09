Chris Harrison (he/him) is a writer/editor at the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) and an alumnus of the URJ’s 2018 JewV’Nation Fellowship’s Jews of Color Leadership Cohort.

He earned his B.A. in English-Creative Writing and Film Studies at Miami University and his certificate in Jewish Leadership through Spertus Institute and Northwestern University.

A Black and bisexual Jew-by-Choice, Chris is passionate about Jewish mysticism, all things related to cinema, and making diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices a central part of Jewish communities. He has been published in two anthologies: None Shall Make Them Afraid: A Rabbis Against Gun Violence Anthology and The Social Justice Torah Commentary (coming spring 2021).

Chris lives with his partner, Christy, and four pets and serves on Temple Beth El’s Audacious Hospitality group, the Jewish Federation’s NEXTGen LGBTQA Pride Committee and the Hermelin Davidson Center for Congregational Excellence Committee.