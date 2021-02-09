Nicole Feinberg graduated from Michigan State University in 2015 and is the current Development & Program Manager at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, the last free-standing synagogue in the city of Detroit.

Before starting her role at the Downtown Synagogue, Nicole oversaw immigrant and refugee support programs with both Southwest Solutions and Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County.

Since 2018, Nicole has developed programs for the Downtown Synagogue’s community to learn about and celebrate Jewish holidays and social jJustice-focused events.

In addition, Nicole has established and fostered many interfaith partnerships with Detroit-based organizations. She has more recently transitioned her role to additionally support the growth of the synagogue through developing sustainable fundraising practices.

Nicole is committed to the idea of expanding Jewish Detroit and loves looking for ways to build connections and sustainable growth in the community.

Nicole currently lives in Hamtramck and can be found traveling, hiking and cooking new recipes with her partner, Kate.