Dr. Joelle Abramowitz is an economist at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research, and serves as director of the Michigan Federal Statistical Research Data Center. Her research focuses on health insurance, medical expenditures, self-employment and the family.

Joelle sits on the executive board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor and is also president of its young adult division, JYP (Jewish Young Professionals of Ann Arbor).

Previously, she has held a number of roles in the Jewish communities where she has lived, including teaching Hebrew school, leading services and Jewish learning, leyning Torah, organizing events and writing for Jewish outlets.

A New Jersey native, Joelle moved to Ann Arbor in 2016 after stints in Washington, D.C., Brussels, Hong Kong, Chicago and Seattle. She is an accomplished cyclist who biked across her adopted state of Michigan, and an avid cook and baker who writes about her culinary exploits.