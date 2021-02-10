Laura Feldman has called Detroit home for almost a decade.

A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Wayne State, Laura has published on African asylum seekers migrating to Israel, was an award-winning executive banker with Quicken Loans and currently is the director of business development for a local staffing company.

Her position entails cultivating partnerships that meet the needs of growing businesses, while simultaneously collaborating with the city of Detroit and several NGOs aimed at helping people find meaningful work to support themselves and their families.

Laura is an active advocate for women, children and POC, and has served on the Board of Directors for The Well for a number of years.

Laura enjoys exploring other countries and their cultures and has lived in six states and three countries.

In the coming months, she will be relocating to Buffalo with her Israeli-American fiancé for his Pulmonary & Critical Care Fellowship and will continue to pursue her passions and education.