Shelby, 25, was born and raised in Metropolitan Detroit. She returned to the area after graduating from Grand Valley with her degree in Human Resource Management and Marketing.

Shelby currently works in Talent Acquisition at Sun Communities & RV Resorts, where she connects people with fulfilling job opportunities. Her position allows her to channel her passion for diversity and inclusion, and utilize her certification from Cornell University.

Having grown up in the area, Shelby has a strong connection to the local Jewish community. She currently sits on the Young Professionals Board of Partners in Torah Detroit and is an active participant with The Well.

With a love for travel, she has had the opportunity to experience Jewish culture and history abroad through both organizations.

In her free time, Shelby enjoys reading, performing improv and volunteering with animal rescue. Still growing professionally, she is excited about what her future may hold.