We’re seeking terrific teens!

At the JN, we often hear of young people doing great things and making a difference in our community and in the lives of others. We bet you know some, too, and have already sung their praises to those you know.

Now is the time to shine the public spotlight on these remarkable young people. Once again, the Jewish News and the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit’s JFamily and JTeen are inviting community members to nominate worthy teens for “Rising Stars: Teens Making a Difference” — a showcase that will highlight 18 Jewish teens making an impact in the Metro Detroit area.

Winners will be featured in an issue of the JN and will also be recognized on the JN and JCC’s JFamily social media pages.

Nominees must live in Michigan, identify as Jewish and be a student in grades 9-12; they can be self-nominated or may be nominated by others today through March 17.

Nominees should be recognized for impact, contribution and/or achievement in areas including (but not limited) to:

• Tikkun olam, volunteerism, social action, advocacy, philanthropy

• Academics/education

• Athletics

• Music & arts

• Business & entrepreneurship

• Overcoming obstacles and challenges

• Jewish growth and learning

• Leadership

“In this unique year, we are also looking for nominations of teens who have been advocates, volunteers and allies when it comes to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, standing up against racial injustice, and being politically educated and active,” said Katie Vieder, Director of Teen Engagement for JFamily at the JCC.

The Jewish News looks forward to recognizing the many teens who are doing fantastic things and making a positive impact on their peers and the community in a late-April issue.

To nominate yourself or a teen you know, visit jfamily.jccdet.org/rising-stars. The deadline is March 17.