Meet our 2021 class of 36 Under 36 winners! Click on each person’s name to read their bio.

Each year, as the JN partners with The Well on the process of identifying 36 amazing young people to honor, we continue to be amazed by the depth and breadth of talent in the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

To recap the process: nominations from the community were submitted to a panel of volunteer judges selected by The Well with no affiliation to either the JN or The Well, who had the task of choosing the 36 “best of the best” for this year’s cohort.

Here, in no particular order, are this year’s honorees, introducing themselves in their own words. Some of them, no doubt, you already know. Those who are new to you, you may want to meet.