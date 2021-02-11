Meet our 2021 class of 36 Under 36 winners! Click on each person’s name to read their bio.
Each year, as the JN partners with The Well on the process of identifying 36 amazing young people to honor, we continue to be amazed by the depth and breadth of talent in the Metro Detroit Jewish community.
To recap the process: nominations from the community were submitted to a panel of volunteer judges selected by The Well with no affiliation to either the JN or The Well, who had the task of choosing the 36 “best of the best” for this year’s cohort.
Here, in no particular order, are this year’s honorees, introducing themselves in their own words. Some of them, no doubt, you already know. Those who are new to you, you may want to meet.
- Emily Daiell Snider
- Lauren Herrin
- Hallie Eisenberg
- Rabbi Ari Witkin
- Jamie Greene Kaniarz
- Erica Herc
- Emily Foxen-Craft
- Sarah Rollins
- Ellie Small
- Dr. Sarah Kiperman
- Rebecca Strobehn
- Arielle Endelman
- Rachel Matz
- Sophie Loeb
- Jake Ehrlich
- Alex Rosenberg
- Ellery Rosenzweig
- Michael Emmer
- Dan Snyder
- Shaya Baum
- Danny Soleimani
- Kyle Zwiren
- Brittany Begun
- Nate Strauss
- Haley Schreier
- Olivia Guterson
- Jason Dizik
- Lisa Beth North
- Jordan Ceresnie
- Audrey Bloomberg
- Nicole Feinberg
- Rabbi Matt Zerwekh
- Chris Harrison
- Laura Feldman
- Shelby Miller
- Dr. Joelle Abramowitz
The Well and JN’s 36 Under 36 2021 Winners
