The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus will present Learning from the Germans: Race and the Memory of Evil featuring a discussion between philosopher and author Susan Neiman, and Jenn White, host of National Public Radio’s (NPR) 1A. The program will take place online as a live Zoom webinar on Sun., Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

As an increasingly polarized America fights over the legacy of racism and slavery, what can we learn from the Germans about confronting the evils of the past? Neiman and White will discuss Germany’s effort to atone for the Holocaust and the work that contemporary Americans are doing to try to make amends for our country’s historical wrongdoings.

To register for this program, visit www.holocaustcenter.org/February. Registrants will receive a link to the Feb. 21 Zoom Webinar. Questions for Susan Neiman can be submitted by noon on Feb. 21 by visiting http://www.holocaustcenter.org/learning.

“This promises to be a thought-provoking and lively discussion, as America comes to grips with its past and looks toward creating a brighter future,” said Holocaust Memorial Center CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld. “The events of recent history have demonstrated the need for healing and standing up to injustice and hatred.”