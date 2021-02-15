All participants are encouraged to support the community with a pledge to AA Federation’s 2021 Annual Community Campaign.

Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor’s “Main Event,” the organization’s biggest annual fundraiser, will be taking place virtually on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

The Main Event has long been an opportunity for the Jewish community in and around Ann Arbor to gather in one room, featuring intellectuals, comedians, chefs and more as special guests in years past. Federation hopes to recreate that feeling as much as possible in a digital space this year.

This year’s special guests include actor Tovah Feldsuh of Broadway’s Yentl, Golda’s Balcony and TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Ann Arbor native Ari Axelrod, now an acclaimed cabaret performer in New York known for his original show A Celebration of Jewish Broadway.

Feldsuh and Axelrod will put on a virtual cabaret performance designed specifically for the Ann Arbor community.

With attendees unable to gather as usual, Federation is trying to recreate that experience by using Zoom breakout rooms. There will be a half hour “Schmooze on Zoom” for guests to feel the sense of mingling they get from the event in a normal year.

The cabaret is set to take place from 7-8 p.m. Special guests will stick around for a “Talk Back” for those who purchased the ticket with an additional cost. That will consist of a special Q&A after the show.

All participants will be asked to support the community with a minimum $100 pledge to the Ann Arbor Jewish Federation’s 2021 Annual Community Campaign.

“At Federation, that’s our whole purpose throughout the year, to raise funds for our Annual Community Campaign, which goes directly back into the Jewish community locally in Washtenaw County, in Israel and around the world supporting Jewish life,” Rachel Wall, Federation communications & development manager, said. “We’re aiming to do something that’s special and high quality to benefit our community.”

Ticket options (buy tickets here)

$36: Event ticket only

$54: Event ticket + copy of Tovah Feldshuh’s book Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I’ve Played (to be released April 2021)

$136: Event ticket + signed copy of Lilyville + access to exclusive post-show “Talk Back” session with Feldshuh and Axelrod