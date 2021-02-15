Barry Brodsky and Dave Feldman shared a personal bond at Marian.

Barry Brodsky lost a good friend Jan. 14 when Birmingham Marian High School athletic director Dave Feldman died at age 65 after a more than month-long battle with COVID-19.

Feldman was Brodsky’s boss at Marian, where Brodsky has created a girls soccer powerhouse with eight state championships and 13 trips to the Final Four since he became coach in 2001. Brodsky’s team has a current run of three state titles in a row.

The friendship between Brodsky and Feldman superseded their professional relationship.

“I don’t have a lot of close friends, but Dave certainly was one of them,” Brodsky said. “We didn’t talk every day, but if Dave needed something from me or I needed something from him, we’d help.”

The two shared a personal bond at Marian.

“We’d laugh occasionally about being Jewish guys at a Catholic school,” Brodsky said. “Dave wasn’t Jewish. He attended Catholic schools and worked at Catholic schools. His father was Jewish. Dave had a little Jewish in his blood, and he was very proud of it.”

Brodsky praised Feldman’s priorities as Marian’s athletic director.

“Dave wasn’t a typical A.D. He didn’t get buried in paperwork. He was in the trenches with his teams,” Brodsky said. “He knew all the kids on every team. He was 100% invested in the student-athletes.

“He was a positive influence on everyone on our team. And he would fight for our team whenever we needed someone to fight for us.”

A member of the Catholic League Hall of Fame, Feldman was named Marian’s A.D. in 2004.

Feldman graduated from Detroit Catholic Central High School in 1973 and the University of Notre Dame in 1977. He taught and coached at three high schools — two of them Catholic schools — before coming to Marian.

He was active in the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and Michigan High School Athletic Association.

Brodsky is a 1973 Southfield-Lathrup High School graduate and a certified public accountant with an office in Farmington Hills.