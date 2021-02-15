‘Grey Matters: Meditation and the Brain’ is the title of a free virtual lecture for metro Detroit seniors next Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. Monthly lectures are offered from Mind University, a joint initiative of JVS Human Services and Jewish Family Services, to provides seniors with activities and programs to keep their brains healthy, never more vital than now, when so many seniors have been isolated from friends and family.

‘Meditation and the Brain’ is being run by Rabbi Aaron Bergman of Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills, who has been practicing meditation since the age of 9, when his parents became interested in transcendental medication. He is going to talk about:

Various kinds of meditation (such as transcendental, zen and insight)

Benefits for older people (helping people handle stress and difficult situations better, relaxation, improving memory, rewiring parts of the brain through neuroplasticity)

Practical advice on getting started with meditation

“For some older people, a sense of isolation and purposelessness, plus a feeling of lack of personal growth, can lead to depression,” Bergman says. “Meditation can provide a sense that ‘you matter’ and that you can continue to learn and grow which can really help to prevent those feelings and give you a sense of purpose.”

To register for the free lecture, email MindU@jfsdetroit.org or call 248-788-MIND