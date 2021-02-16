Sign up for your preferred time slot, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills, on Spicer’s Trail near the Nature Center.

J-Space at The Shul is excited to present a Purim Story Walk.

Enjoy the great outdoors with your kiddoes on a safe, unique, stroller-friendly experience in a snowy, park setting.

Go back in time as you read the story of Purim, hunt for the special Purim characters and hamantashen, and warm up with a steaming cup of hot cocoa.

The capacity of each shift will be limited to ensure social distancing and all safety precautions can be adhered to.

Story Walk will take approximately 10 -15 minutes. You can choose to also take advantage of the awesome sledding hill and other winter fun that Heritage Park offers.

Sign up at Theshul.net/storywalk