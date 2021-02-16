MSU Hillel launches The Weekly Kvetch.

If you know me, you know I’m a major media consumer. I spend much of my day on social media, watch YouTube videos about graphic design techniques, and finish each night watching Netflix. I find media to be fascinating due to the wide variety of forms it can take and have found a passion for creating content.

This is why I decided to apply and interview for the Langer Family Multimedia internship at Hillel at Michigan State University, where I am a current senior studying graphic design. When I was officially offered the position, ideas started formulating in my head of the content we could create to reach Jewish students in East Lansing and those students who would be spending their semester at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I had never thought, though, that through this internship, I’d be adding a new kind of media to my tool belt.

What better way to virtually engage students during a pandemic than by giving them something to listen to? This question led to the creation of The Weekly Kvetch, MSU Hillel’s inaugural podcast featuring interviews from awesome Jewish people and more conversations relevant to college students.

Along with my supervisor and Hillel’s director of Jewish student life, Nate Strauss, we began to lay the groundwork for this project. After bringing on our host and fellow current student, Jake Rubin, we got to work reaching out to some of the internet’s best Jewish personalities.

After our first few guests being fellow students and local Jewish leaders, our reach began to grow, and our ability to book more influential Jewish guests came with it. Some of my favorite guests so far have been Tess Koman, senior editor at Delish, Stephanie Butnick, deputy editor at Tablet Magazine, and Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International. Guests like this have brought very enriching content and stories to our podcast, helping us achieve our goal of building Jewish community online.

The Weekly Kvetch and MSU Hillel have allowed me to grow my skills as a designer and producer in ways I could have never imagined. Creating connections with our guests via Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn has helped me become a better communicator and problem-solver. I’ve also acquired new skills like podcast editing, promotion and producing, which I am excited to bring with me after I graduate in May.

The Weekly Kvetch is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and anywhere else podcasts can be found. Our podcast has shown me that even during a global pandemic, we can still engage with students in new, creative, and innovative ways.

Sophie Dwoskin, 21, of West Bloomfield, is a senior at Michigan State University studying graphic design.