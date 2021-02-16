Applicants must prepare a personal essay, demonstrate leadership in the Jewish and/or secular communities, and be available for a personal virtual interview.

National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI) will continue the tradition of honoring exceptional Jewish high school students who demonstrate leadership within the Jewish community by awarding scholarship funds through its annual Jewish Youth Awards program.

This year the entire process is going to be virtual, which will make it extremely easy to participate.

Applicants must prepare a personal essay, demonstrate leadership in the Jewish and/or secular communities, and be available for a personal virtual interview the morning of Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Eight finalists will be recognized at the Jewish Youth Awards Virtual Ceremony, Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. First place: $3,000, second place: $1,500, 3rd place: $500, and five honorable mentions: $200 each.

Applications are due Monday, Feb. 22. To complete and submit an application, visit NCJWMI.org.