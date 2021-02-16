The Orthodox Union (OU) and the Rabbinical Council of America (RCA) urge synagogues and communities to follow the guidelines of their state and local health departments.

The Orthodox Union (OU) and the Rabbinical Council of America (RCA) have issued guidelines to ensure health and safety at Purim, which starts at sundown on Feb. 25.

Purim celebrates the deliverance of the Jews, led by Esther and her uncle Mordechai, from a plot to exterminate them by the evil Haman, the king’s chief minister. It is a time of rejoicing, exchanging gifts of food and, usually, of partying.

It was easier last year, just before the COVID shutdowns started.

The Orthodox Union and Rabbinical Council guidelines recognize that some who have been fully vaccinated and passed the subsequent waiting period might be able to return to pre-pandemic habits. But it warns that public and communal practice should continue to reflect pandemic standards for masking and social distancing.

The groups urge synagogues and communities to follow the guidelines of their state and local health departments.

Groups may conduct a public service and reading of the Book of Esther (Megillah) if they can do so safely, and those who are able should attend such a live gathering, they say. The clear majority of Halachic authorities do not approve of a Megillah reading heard over the phone or online. A minority allows electronic reading, but only if it is live, not prerecorded.

Purim meals and get-together “must necessarily be limited,” they say, and limited to their family “bubble.”

Mishloach manot, the exchange of gifts of food, is low-risk because the packages can be left at the door of the recipient. Any greeting or visiting can be done outdoors at a safe distance.

Aid the Isolated

The guidelines also urge the community to pay special attention to the isolated — especially the elderly and others who live alone — and the exhausted, including health care workers, educators and clergy. Communities are encouraged to think about ways to celebrate together without crowds, such as sending a music truck through neighborhoods.

“I appreciate and applaud the leadership of the OU and the RCA in providing the guidance for how we can fulfill our spiritual pursuits while maintaining our physical safety,” said Rabbi Shaya Katz of Young Israel of Oak Park.

“In the spirit of Purim, a time when we celebrate the efforts made by individuals to protect the Jewish people, it is incumbent upon us to maintain the best practices of COVID health and safety guidelines in our shuls. We hope that in response to our efforts, God similarly brings us salvation from the current pandemic.”