Sarah Gittleman was 23 years old when she passed away from Systemic Mastocytosis, a rare, extremely debilitating disease that can be life-threatening.

The Gittleman family is having a virtual fundraiser in memory of Sarah Gittleman for her 40th birthday, March 12. Sarah was 23 years old when she passed away from Systemic Mastocytosis, a rare, extremely debilitating disease that can be life-threatening.

A graduate from MSU in accounting, Sarah wanted to be a CPA. She was a bright, kindhearted and, most of all, she loved her life, family and friends.

To contribute to the Mastocytosis Society Sarah Gittleman’s Research Fund, go to https://pages.donately.com/tms/campaign/sarah-gittleman-fund.