The InterFaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit will hold its eighth awards presentation and fundraising initiative as a multi-media virtual event 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. The theme is “Divine Belonging in a Divided World.”

Three awards will honor interfaith leadership in Metro Detroit: The Outstanding Interfaith Group Award will be presented to DION (Detroit Interfaith Outreach Network), which was founded by and is led by Rabbi Dorit Edut of Huntington Woods. Also honored will be Fr. Norm Thomas of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Detroit, and Imam Steve Mustafa Elturk, president, Islamic Organization of North America.

Registration is available at https://IFLCdetroit.givesmart.com.