New MSU Hillel Circles program connects people with shared interests.

Like most of the world, I found comfort in the kitchen during COVID-19 lockdowns. Baking has always been a passion of mine, but it wasn’t until a global pandemic that I realized it is what I am meant to do.

To document my baking journey, I started a brand called JBBakes (@jbbakes_ on Instagram) in March of 2020. It began as a creative outlet to share the things I was baking with friends and family, and it became so much more. Throughout the summer, JBBakes grew from a hobby into my very own small business.

With a small following at home, I was so eager to bring JBBakes back to East Lansing. I immediately felt the support of my friends and my community. The Michigan State Hillel staff not only supported my dreams, but also embraced my business. I received an overwhelming amount of support not only from a sales aspect, but also by being given a platform.

This upcoming semester I will be leading a baking club through MSU Hillel’s new program, MSU Hillel Circles. This program gives students a space to meet people with similar interests by joining a niche shared interest group called a circle, plan programs for the group and gain leadership experience.

Over the next few months, I will have the opportunity to teach my peers about the fundamentals of baking as well as collaborate with them on new and exciting techniques. I am looking forward to talking about everything from the creaming method, to adding our own spin to classics like rugelach and hamantashen.

When I moved to Michigan from New York for school, I was nervous about the change in culture and pace. I didn’t think there would be a place for me to fit in until I went to MSU Hillel. Now, almost four years later, I owe so much of my personal and professional growth to the staff, students and community at Hillel. I am so grateful for the overwhelming support here at Michigan State, and I am so excited to share my love of baking with my fellow Jewish students. @

Julia Bretschneider, 21, of Melville, N.Y., is a senior at Michigan State University studying nutritional sciences.