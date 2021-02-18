Hillel of Metro Detroit (HMD) has had tremendous positive feedback from all participants of Trivia Night.

Hillel of Metro Detroit (HMD) has been hosting a monthly trivia night as a way to gather students together virtually for a fun, competitive, Jeopardy-style contest. Students have been submitting suggestions for trivia categories, and the HMD staff has been using those to create a variety of topics to create the content.

Categories have included Pop Culture, Jewish Athletes/Celebrities, Worldwide Jewish Holiday Traditions, TV Shows and many more. HMD has had tremendous positive feedback from all participants. Winners of the contest have won Amazon gift cards.

Winners have included Yuval — one of our Israeli Shinshinim — and me!

One question that no one got right was in the Worldwide Chanukah Traditions category, “In this country, latkes are made from fried plantains instead of potatoes?”

The answer is Colombia.

Benji Rosenberg is a student at Wayne State University.