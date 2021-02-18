The only thing better than receiving gifts at the Drive-By was when 7-year-old Ember Miller of St. Clair Shores had the chance to see Sensei Michael, one of KKC’s martial arts therapists, live versus on Zoom.
The only thing better than receiving gifts at the Drive-By was when 7-year-old Ember Miller of St. Clair Shores had the chance to see Sensei Michael, one of KKC's martial arts therapists, live versus on Zoom. (Courtesy of KKC)

According to KKC officials, nearly 160 children and their parents attended the drive-by.

Bright sunshine helped mitigate the winter chill for volunteers and staffers of Kids Kicking Cancer, who braved temperatures in the low-20s on Feb. 14, during the nonprofit’s Valentine’s Day Drive-By event for pediatric oncology patients.

Nothing beats the smile on 7-year-old Ember Miller's face as she surveys the booty she received from the KKC Valentine's Day Drive-By.

Founded more than 20 years ago by Rabbi Elimelech Goldberg, the organization serves the needs of children battling cancer through its Martial Arts Therapy programming. According to KKC officials, nearly 160 children and their parents attended the drive-by.

Huntington Woods residents Lisa Bronstein and son, Evan, a seventh grader at Hillel Day School, volunteering to distribute gifts at the Kids Kicking Cancer Valentine's Day Drive-By. Evan has chosen KKC as his mitzvah project for his upcoming bar mitzvah later this year.

“The kids and families each received brand new toys, games, books and more,” said Cindy Cohen, director of global programming for KKC. “We were also able to give away socks, thanks to Bombas, masks provided by Love Your Melon, winter hats, puffy coats, heart-shaped cookies and s’mores kits.”

Kids Kicking Cancer's Global Program Director Cindy Cohen greeting visitors as they approach the many tables set up to distribute gifts to the children.

The program, made possible in cooperation with Impact100 Oakland County, concluded later that day with a collective Zoom call when families gathered to play games and make s’mores.

Beaumont Med Students (from left) Rehan Taria, Paige Girdley and Brittney Silverman, all medical students at William Beaumont School of Medicine at Oakland University, volunteering at the KKC Valentine's Day Drive-By event.

“I liked getting to give the kids a bunch of toys and books,” said 12-year-old Evan Bronstein of Huntington Woods, who volunteered at the drive-by with his mother, Lisa. “I think KKC is really nice and they do great things for kids with cancer.”

Volunteer Mariah Shaver, 16, from Highland, Mich., helps distribute gifts to the kids.
Lena Kaczur and her younger sister, Stana, came to the event with their parents, Amanda and William, from Canton to receive gifts and see friends.
Gabriel, age 8, along with younger brother Amanual, 6, came from Detroit so Gabriel could see his sensei (martial arts teacher) and other KKC staff members.
Snacks, like these heart-shaped cookies, were in plentiful supply to distribute at the Valentine's Day Drive-By.

 

