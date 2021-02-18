According to KKC officials, nearly 160 children and their parents attended the drive-by.

Bright sunshine helped mitigate the winter chill for volunteers and staffers of Kids Kicking Cancer, who braved temperatures in the low-20s on Feb. 14, during the nonprofit’s Valentine’s Day Drive-By event for pediatric oncology patients.

Founded more than 20 years ago by Rabbi Elimelech Goldberg, the organization serves the needs of children battling cancer through its Martial Arts Therapy programming. According to KKC officials, nearly 160 children and their parents attended the drive-by.

“The kids and families each received brand new toys, games, books and more,” said Cindy Cohen, director of global programming for KKC. “We were also able to give away socks, thanks to Bombas, masks provided by Love Your Melon, winter hats, puffy coats, heart-shaped cookies and s’mores kits.”

The program, made possible in cooperation with Impact100 Oakland County, concluded later that day with a collective Zoom call when families gathered to play games and make s’mores.

“I liked getting to give the kids a bunch of toys and books,” said 12-year-old Evan Bronstein of Huntington Woods, who volunteered at the drive-by with his mother, Lisa. “I think KKC is really nice and they do great things for kids with cancer.”