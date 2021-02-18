The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit is offering a new, cost-free way to support your mental and emotional well-being.

An important thing you can do during these difficult times is support your mental and emotional well-being. The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit is offering a new, cost-free way to do that.

Thanks to the Ravitz Foundation, Federation is partnering with the University of Michigan Depression Center to bring the Mood Lifters program to Jewish community members in Michigan at no cost. The program is not only for those experiencing anxiety or depression, but for all who wish to thrive.

Mood Lifters is composed of 15 one-hour weekly meetings, currently over Zoom, where peer leaders teach strategies to improve well-being. Participants track new behaviors and ways of thinking on an app.

The program is intended for adults of all ages. For schedules, visit Moodlifters.com. For questions, contact Ashley Schnaar at schnaar@jfmd.org or (248) 292-9005.