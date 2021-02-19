Plenty of sandwiches with unheard of combos.

Did your taste weary of juicy strip sirloins? … Had your taste for other dining elegant dishes changed for the moment? … If the answer was yes, then you might have had lunch or dinner at Billy’s Delicatessen on Livernois with its boodle of shopping goodies on the Avenue of Fashion.

Owned by Bernie Litt and Bill Kohlback, Billy’s deli was a well-appointed delicatessen that listed plenty of Jewish delights, such as gefilte fish, lox, borscht, corned beef, etc., to solve your taste cravings.

Together they built up a thriving business serving some of the tastiest sandwiches and dinner plates in the city.

The sandwiches deserved special recognition at Billy’s …The sandwich menu was large and varied and the potions were huge.

Their biggest seller was the corned beef sandwich … available in numerous combinations to satisfy the innards of many.

The Billy Combination was a top favorite … with corned beef, pastrami or tongue with Swiss cheese and Russian dressing.

In their efforts to come up with something “a little different,” Billy did some noodling one day and invented a Corned Beef Burger … This was just what the name suggested, grilled and served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce and Russian dressing … There were plenty of sandwiches with unheard of combinations … even sardine combos … and that great American institution then … Paul Zuckerman’s favorite … peanut butter.

BOO BOO DEPT. … New owner of Uptown Parthenon Restaurant in Crosswinds Mall, West Bloomfield, is Markos Goulas, not Tom Goulas whom I wrongly told you recently … Like Tom, he also owns Honey Tree restaurants … Markos came from Greece in 1990 and graduated from Wayne State in 1995, becoming owner of the Atheniam Café at Eastland Mall … and then a Honey Tree owner in his family’s business … Markos also owns Greens & Grain Salad Co. at Somerset, Honey Trees in Bloomfield Township and Northville … Plus the Black Label Tavern in Livonia with a second location slated to open this June in Milford … Uptown Parthenon is open for carryout and delivery … Its dining room is completing its remodeling.

LOOKING BACK … Years ago when the inmates at then-called Jackson State Prison were given fried matzah with chicken dinners for the Passover seder that Jewish inmates used to have, brought by Rabbi Joshua Sperka, Jewish chaplin there, and me, many of them would eat the fried matzah and stuff the chicken in their shirt … One time, Sammy Fleisher, Harry’s brother, ate the chicken and over-stuffed his shirt with fried matzah … When the other inmates found out, they kept slapping him in the chest … which was filled with fried matzah!

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … On the sixth day, God turned to his angels and said, “Today I am going to create a land called Israel. It will be a land of mountains full of snow, sparkly lakes, forests full of all kinds of trees, high cliffs overlooking sandy beaches with an abundance of sea life. I shall make the land rich so to make the inhabitants prosper, I shall call these inhabitants Israelis.”

“But Lord,” asked the angels. “Don’t you think you are being too generous to these Israelis?”

“Not really,” God replied, “just wait and see the neighbors I am giving them!”

CONGRATS … To Joyce Millman on her birthday.

