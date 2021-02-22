The drive will be held through March 8.

Last month, the Detroit Jewish community lost one if its quintessential volunteers when Micki Grossman died at age 86 while volunteering with Hazon at Temple Shir Shalom, assembling food boxes.

To honor her memory, the first annual Micki Grossman Food Drive, in partnership with her family and Hazon, is being held beginning today and lasting through March 8.

According to her family, Micki’s life was defined by her belief in the importance of tikkun olam, which she lived every day. “Volunteering and helping people was so important to her,” they say. “This food drive, which takes place around her birthday, honors her memory by continuing her life’s work of helping those in need.”

People are asked to drop unopened non-perishable food items in front entrance of Temple Shir Shalom (3999 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield) or the Jewish Federation Building (6735 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Township). Those who prefer to make a financial contribution can donate at https://donate.hazon.org/give/276533/#!/donation/checkout or send a check to Hazon, 6735 Telegraph Road, Suite 320, Bloomfield Twp., 48301.