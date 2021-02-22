The Red VelVita is the first flavor to be a part of the Gold Mountain Cookies’ “Memorable Munchies” line, where customers can request the company create a cookie in honor of a loved one.

Carly Wolf’s boyfriend, Spencer Goldberg, had a cookie recipe he was using to capture hearts and stomachs before they ever met. But it wasn’t until well into the pandemic, after some convincing, that a dream about a cookie company became a reality.

Goldberg and his mother, Barbara, along with Wolf, opened Gold Mountain Cookies in the final week of 2020.

But just as the company was getting underway, Wolf’s grandmother Vita Lisnek passed away from COVID-19.

Lisnek, whose family owned a bakery, moved to the Detroit area about five years ago so she could be closer to family. It was Jewish Family Service that played a monumental role in assisting Lisnek during her final years of life.

In honor of her late grandmother, Wolf had the idea to name a cookie after her with a portion of the proceeds from each sale going back to JFS.

“JFS donated a lot of meals to her, always provided caregivers and just took really great care of her,” Wolf said. “We thought it would be very nice to give some of the proceeds back to them since they helped her so much.”

The Red VelVita cookie was born — a red velvet cookie stuffed with cream cheese filling and white chocolate chips.

The Red VelVita is also the first flavor to be a part of the company’s “Memorable Munchies” line, where customers can request the company create a cookie in honor of a loved one.

The Goldbergs are the owners and do all the baking, while Wolf does a lot of behind-the-scenes work as chief operations officer. Wolf’s sister and Goldberg’s brother are also involved with the company.

With how much Lisnek meant to the family and how much JFS helped her, Wolf is grateful to be able to honor her legacy and pay it forward at the same time.

“I know my Grandma would be so thankful, proud and happy of everything we’re doing,” Wolf said. “She loved cookies, so she would be thrilled. Just being able to give back to the people that helped her really means a lot to me, my mom and my whole family.”

Anyone can order by emailing goldmountaincookies@gmail.com or by direct messaging them on Facebook or Instagram.