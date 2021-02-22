Israeli environmental minister says cleanup may take years, vows to find those responsible.

(Via JNS) — Tons of toxic tar washed ashore along Israel’s entire Mediterranean coastline over the weekend in what Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority is calling the episode “one of the most serious ecological disasters” in the country’s history.

The cause of the pollution is under investigation, but it is believed to have been caused by an oil spill from a single vessel off of Israel’s coast. The black tar washed ashore following a significant winter storm. The scope of the incident became apparent when a dead 17-foot whale washed ashore in Ashkelon on Friday.

“Regarding the environmental damage that we are currently dealing with, I have asked that a report on the matter, which is still being investigated, be submitted to the next Cabinet meeting,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night before visiting affected beaches in Ashdod on Sunday with Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel.

Gamliel suggested that the cleanup will be costly and may take months, if not years.