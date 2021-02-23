Anonymous internet trolls bombarded Tanya Gersh’s family with hateful and threatening messages after Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin published their personal information, including a photo of her young son.

Congregation B’nai Moshe of West Bloomfield will welcome Tanya Gersh to a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 21, to discuss how she and her family dealt with months of abusive antisemitic messages from the publisher of a neo-Nazi website.

A U.S. judge ruled that the publisher of a neo-Nazi website, who organized a “troll storm” to target Tanya Gersh and her family should have to pay more than $14 million in damages and remove all posts that encouraged his readers to contact her. The judge called the harassment campaign, launched by the Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin “egregious and reprehensible.”

Anglin targeted Gersh, a Jewish real estate agent in Whitefish, Mont., a town where the prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer and his family have sometimes lived.

The anonymous internet trolls bombarded her family with hateful and threatening messages after Anglin published their personal information, including a photo of her young son. In a string of posts, Anglin accused Gersh and other Jewish residents of Whitefish of engaging in an “extortion racket” against the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer. Gersh said she had agreed to help Spencer’s mother sell commercial property she owns in Whitefish

Gersh said she received threatening emails, texts and voicemails, including promises to drive her to suicide and “endless references to being thrown in the oven, being gassed.

“Sometimes when I answered that phone all I heard were gunshots,” she said.

Registration for the virtual town hall is free, however registration is required at www.bnaimoshe.org.