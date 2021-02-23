Our current office in Southfield will be closed on Friday, Feb. 26 in preparation for the move.

The Detroit Jewish News is Moving!

On Monday, March 1, 2021 our new office location will be 32255 Northwestern Hwy, Suite 205 Farmington Hills MI 48334 in the Tri-Atria Building.

Our current office at 29200 Northwestern Hwy, Suite 110 Southfield MI 48034 will be closed on Friday, February 26, 2021 in preparation for the move, there will be no papers in front of the suite that day.

Due to the weather catastrophe in Texas our office furniture is not arriving in time for the opening of the office. With that being said, our staff may not be fully moved into the new space for a few weeks.

You may resume picking up papers out front if need be on Monday, March 1st at the new location.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this transitional time.