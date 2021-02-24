Want to be featured in a publication? Now is your chance!

The Jewish Historical Society of Michigan is calling all creative writers. The group is seeing poetry and personal essays (up to 1,500 words), for the “Creative Expressions” sections of the 2021 issue of its journal, Michigan Jewish History — related to the theme of Jewish participation in public life. Public life is defined broadly: philanthropy, activism, political participation, military service, teaching, board membership, writing, tour-guiding and more.

Editor/Curator Joy Gaines-Friedler will help you edit.

To submit a piece for consideration, email a Word document to Gaines-Friedler at caboti@yahoo.com. For questions about Michigan Jewish History, email managing editor Tracy Weissman at tweissman@michjewishhitory.org.