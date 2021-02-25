The contest offers prizes for best original work of poetry, prose or non-fiction that deals with an aspect of Jewish culture and Jewish life, past and present.

Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies is hosting its sixth annual High School Writing Competition. The contest, open to ninth-12th grade students in Metro Detroit, offers a $500 prize and $100 prizes for honorable mentions for a best original work of poetry, prose or non-fiction that deals with an aspect of Jewish culture and Jewish life, past and present.

Among suggested topics and themes are: a) Israelis and Jews: Do we speak the same language? b) Does Judaism have a diversity requirement? c) What does ‘proud to be a Jew’ mean in 2020?

The best two submissions in each category will be awarded a $500 cash prize, with awards of $100 for honorable mentions in each category. In addition, award-winning entries will be published online.

Deadline for submissions is March 1. For guidelines and rules, go to Judaicstudies.wayne.edu/writingcompetition.