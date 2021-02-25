The event will focus on the true stor ies of Britain’s courageous female spies during World War 11 .

The Holocaust Memorial Center (HMC) is hosting a virtual discussion of the film A Call to Spy featuring Sarah Megan Thomas who wrote the 2019 screenplay, played the role of spy Virginia Hall and produced the film; and Craig Gralley, author of Hall of Mirrors: Virginia Hall: America’s Greatest Spy of WWII. The movie screening is part of HMC’s programming for Women’s History Month.

During the program, Thomas and Gralley will discuss World War II spies Virginia Hall, an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan, a Muslim pacifist, who were recruited to be part of Winston Churchill’s new spy agency, SOE, by “Spymistress” Vera Atkins, a Jewish woman who faced antisemitism in London while working for the SOE.

“A Call to Spy shows how the perseverance and individual choices people make can create a tremendous impact,” said Sarah Saltzman, HMC’s director of events. “This timeless lesson resonates today as it relates to our mission to stand up for injustice and to be an upstander, not a bystander. We are honored to have such distinguished participants for this discussion.”

The event will take place online at 7 p.m. Monday, March 1, broadcast live as a Zoom webinar. Registration is required at www.holocaustcenter.org/spy. The film is available on-demand on digital or cable platforms. www.acalltospy.com/where-to-watch can be visited for further details.

Detroit Free Press columnist Nancy Kaffer will moderate the event. Community partners for this event are the Detroit Jewish Film Festival and the Greater Farmington Film Festival.