Many localites still feel the crave for a White Castle slider — now available frozen.

The ever-growing fast-food luncheon has made another big impact on the home or office market for those with microwave ovens or regular stoves.

They are the amazing leap of items like the constant jump of White Castle’s frozen Original Slider hamburgers … The family-run business so many remember as America’s first hamburger chain since 1921 has made leaps and bounds in such wonder.

The 100 percent frozen beef patties that can be gotten in boxes have been putting up hard-to-believe numbers in numerous grocery stores, drug stores, etc., and are available both with or without cheese … Putting the small, two-patty package for 60 seconds in the microwave or 30 seconds if thawed … Another mode is the stove top for 10 or 12 minutes, which hurrying needlessly may take up too much time.

Memories for many are jogged with each bite as folks are chawing on their deliciously once-frozen easy-to-eat White Castle sliders or others, maybe with a side of those small Vlasic Kosher Dill Pickles.

Dr. Alan Silverman recalled eating four yummies at a time loaded with sliced pickles, onions, mustard and ketchup on Blimpie Burgers from Crazy Jim’s in Arbor while attending University of Michigan … Jackie Kallen used to walk to Greene’s Hamburgers on 7 Mile and Schaefer and eat almost an entire bag full … well almost.

Mickey Bakst, former general manager at both Tribute here and Charleston Grill in Charleston, S.C., says his Greene’s Hamburgers on 7 Mile and Livernois were “the holy grail, and I sure ate a lot of them!” … PR gent Dennis Green ate four every time he went with lots of onions, ketchup and mustard … His wife, Sharon, after school at Vernor Elementary, made every day a constant ritual … Sam Bolen loved the ones he got from White Castle on Grand River and Joy Road.

Photojournalist Linda Solomon also got hers from Greene’s on 7 Mile and Schaefer … Hubby barrister Barry Solomon got everything but the onions … and like Linda, loved every bite.

Those succulent little devils are back in a big way … frozen, too, and making a huge impact on a lot of hidden diets.

Speaking of diets, years ago folks in line at Sam Sandler’s Sammy’s Deli, like Dick Litchman at Northgate, also made sure they never complained about being hungry with his hors d’oeuvres while they waited in line to be seated.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … Three old men are talking about their aches, pains and bodily functions … The first man says, “I wake up at 7 a.m. and it takes me 20 minutes to tinkle.”

The second man says, “My case is worse … I get up at 8 and stand there and grunt for a half-hour before I have any movement.”

The third man says, “At 7, I wee-wee like a horse.”

“So, what’s your problem,” ask the others.

“I don’t get up until 9.”

CONGRATS … To Dr. Leonard Aronovitz on his birthday … To Allan Hershman on his 70th birthday.

