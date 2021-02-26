Raines was recognized as one of Detroit ’ s Most Influential Women by Crain ’ s Detroit Business in 2007.

Racial Justice nonprofit New Detroit Inc. has named Jodee Fishman Raines as its first-ever COO.

Raines joins New Detroit after 12 years with the Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, most recently serving as executive vice president of programs.

At New Detroit, she will be responsible for overseeing strategic planning of the nonprofit’s project initiatives and programs and for cultivating relationships with funders.

Prior to the Erb Foundation, Raines held roles at the Jewish Fund, Skillman Foundation and Bodman PLC. She was recognized as one of Detroit’s Most Influential Women by Crain’s Detroit Business in 2007.

New Detroit is currently shifting how it works toward racial equity, with Michael Rafferty, who succeeded longtime CEO Shirley Stancato in May 2019.

“I’m really excited about working with Michael Rafferty,” Raines said. “I’ve worked with Michael before, and I think so highly of him as a leader and I look forward to being his partner in developing strategy for New Detroit.”

New Detroit is focusing on improving interpersonal behavior and addressing structural racism in more tangible, measurable ways with a coalition of leaders from civil rights and advocacy organizations, human services, community health organizations, business, education, media and more.

“New Detroit is a really historic organization kind of going through a redo, so I’m looking to bring a lot of my experience working with nonprofit organizations and on systemic change in Detroit to New Detroit, redefining their future strategies and approaches to eliminating racism,” Raines said. “I love to create new things, and this is a chance to help reshape a legacy organization.”

With an “open mind and open ears”, Raines is excited to begin in the role on March 8 for both professional and personal reasons.

“Typically, when you work in the nonprofit field, we’re lucky we get to do both, and it’s hard to imagine having a job you don’t feel personally passionate about,” Raines said.

Being a Jewish woman and the new COO of the biggest anti-racism organization in Detroit, Raines’ believes her Jewish values are going to influence how she approaches the new job in the same way her human values will.

“My family raised me with very strong values, I’ve always been able to apply my values to my work, being a servant leader, being humble and caring about other people,” she said.

“The fight for racial and social justice isn’t just about prejudice, but also about systems and policies that create inequities,” Raines continued. “Racism has been a long serious issue in our country, it affects almost every aspect of our lives, and I think there’s real momentum now to make a difference.”