Bring on the fragrant matzah ball soup and sweet carrot tzimmes! Passover begins the night of Saturday, March 27, bringing with it the anticipation of enjoying traditional Jewish specialties. These five catering companies, in alphabetical order, promise to add delicious, homemade flavor to your observance and festive seder meal.

Bloom’s Kosher Carryout and Catering of Southfield

bloomscatering@gmail.com

(248) 914-1878

bloomskoshercarryout.com

Order deadline: Tuesday, March 16, to Cookie Chimoff by phone, text, email and Facebook page

Tuesday, to Cookie Chimoff by phone, text, email and Facebook page Distribution: Primarily by delivery in Metro Detroit, on day and afternoon of Thursday, March 25, and afternoon of Friday, March 26

Owner: Cookie Chimoff

• We have really good food in the tradition of Shirlee Bloom and her mother, Lil Bloom, before her.

• We add new items but mostly stick with what we know people will like — everyone goes for our oldies but goodies.

• Our home delivery service offers convenience.

Chef Cari Kosher Catering at Congregation B’nai Moshe (CBM)

6800 Drake Road

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

(248) 770-6521

Chefcari.com

Order deadline: Monday, March 15, by phone or online

Monday, by phone or online Distribution: Pickup is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at CBM; or 10 a.m.-noon Friday, March 26, at Wok In Cari Out, Chinese restaurant located in New Orleans Mall, 15600 W. 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48075

Owner: Cari Herskovitz

We are offering a half turkey in addition to our whole turkey this year for smaller gatherings.

Our homemade gefilte fish, veggie chopped liver and slow-cooked brisket are menu highlights. We only cook traditional food for Passover and so people really are waiting for it — plus our trifles, because they are so light and flavorful.

We are offering a fruit crisp this year and a slow-cooked rack of ribs.

We never freeze or prepare anything in advance. We are gluten-free. We don’t cook with any matzah meal/products, with the exception of matzah balls, gefilte fish and matzah-stuffed chicken (prepared on separate equipment).

Dish Kosher Cuisine at Congregation Beth Ahm (CBAHM)

5075 W. Maple Road

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

(248) 539-8825

dishkoshercuisine.com

Order deadline: 4 p.m. Friday, March 19, to Jenny@socialeventsonline.com

4 p.m. Friday, to Jenny@socialeventsonline.com Distribution: Pickup is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, March 26, at CBAHM

Owner: Paul Wertz

We take pride in the taste, freshness and presentation of our cuisine.

Heirloom Catering & Events at Temple Israel

5725 Drake Road

West Bloomfield, MI 48323

(248) 661-5700



temple-israel.org/event/sedertogo

Ordering deadline: Noon Tuesday, March 16, to Stephanie at to Stephanie at stephanie@temple-israel.org

Noon Tuesday, Distribution: Contactless curbside pickup at TI’s sanctuary portico entrance, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, with delivery available.

Chef: Carole Wendling

We offer (non-kosher) traditional foods and special items — including gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options — all to enjoy in the comfort of your home.

Seder-to-Go, with all the Passover items required, is available for your first and/or second seder.

Our meals are packed in foil with easy reheating and cooking directions included.

Quality Kosher Catering at Congregation Shaarey Zedek (CSZ)

27375 Bell Road

Southfield, MI 48322

(248) 352-7758

QualityKosher.com

Ordering deadline: Monday, March 15, by phone to Lisa or online

Distribution: Free deliveries in Metro Detroit, in partnership with Star Trax Events, on Thursday, March 24

Owner: Daniel Kohn