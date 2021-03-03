This year’s Jewish Communal Leadership Program students would love to explore why and how this is in their upcoming program, “Building Bridges in a Divided World: The Role of Interfaith Collaboration in Justice Work.”

The students in the Jewish Communal Leadership Program (JCLP) have the opportunity to explore a myriad of issues connected to Jewish communal life and beyond. Once per year, the students have an opportunity to bring an issue close to their hearts to the broader community.

The past year has been shaped by a global pandemic, protests for racial justice, extreme political polarization and more. So many in and outside the Jewish community faced personal crises and family tragedies.

Through it all, we have seen communities rally to respond to those in need by forming and expanding mutual aid networks, advocating for comprehensive safety protocols and transparency, highlighting inequalities and finding ways to stay connected in the midst of so much physical isolation.

Faith-based and interfaith organizations have been uniquely positioned to offer support in this time. This year’s JCLP students would love to explore why and how this is in their upcoming program, “Building Bridges in a Divided World: The Role of Interfaith Collaboration in Justice Work.”

The event will take place over Zoom on Thursday, March 18, from 6:30-9 p.m. Panelists involved in interfaith work across the country will discuss how they’ve been able to use their platforms and community infrastructure to give voice to societal issues, respond to community needs during COVID-19 and promote understanding among diversity through dialogue. Panelists include Aziza Hazan, Rev. Amanda Henderson, Pastor Aramis Hinds and Rabbi Samuel L. Spector.

Hazan is the executive director of NewGround: A Muslim Jewish Partnership for Change in Los Angeles. Rev. Henderson is the director of the Institute of Religion, Politics & Culture at Iliff School of Theology in Colorado. Pastor Hinds is the lead pastor at Breakers Covenant Church International in Detroit. Rabbi Spector is the rabbi at Congregation Kol Ami in Salt Lake City.

Cooperation Among Faiths

More panelists will be announced in the coming weeks. JCLP students are proud to lift these voices up and learn together about how interfaith work and relationships can help build a more just and joyful world. The event will feature both the panel discussion as well as smaller group conversation in breakout rooms, to allow for more engaging and intimate dialogue.

The second-year cohort is thrilled and honored to invite the public to learn about the experiences of interfaith professionals and how this important work can lead to justice and better support for all communities.

Register using the link ssw.umich.edu/r/jclpcc21. If you have questions, email Paige Walker at vpwalker@umich.edu.

Rebecca Belkin and Kayla Kapen are second-year students in the Jewish Communal Leadership Program at the University of Michigan School of Social Work studying Community Organizing and Management of Human Services, respectively.