Through the Harper Food Center Citizen Recovery Project, food for up to 300 families will be provided once a week through March 30.

A Feb. 20 fire destroyed the Harper Food Center at 13999 Harper Ave. in Detroit. Knowing help was desperately needed for citizens who relied on this market, the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity Inc. reached out to and have now partnered with the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC (JCRC/AJC), Gleaners Community Food Bank, Hearts for Humanity, Yad Ezra and Hazon Detroit to form the Harper Food Center Citizen Recovery Project.

Through this group, food for up to 300 families will be provided once a week, from 2 to 4 p.m., on Tuesdays (one Thursday) March 16, 18, 23 and 30, at three locations on the east side of Detroit near this affected area. The first distribution took place March 2.

The Project is accepting volunteers to work on one or more of the listed dates. Those interested may register by emailing COBAPDetroit@gmail.com.