Sherry Wasserman didn’t retire from librarianship when she left her position as head of adult services at the Oak Park Public Library in 1997 after 29 years.

She simply moved to a volunteer position reorganizing the library at Congregation B’nai Moshe in West Bloomfield, where she has been a longtime member.

Wasserman, 75, of Huntington Woods, said she first thought about doing such a book about 20 years ago while preparing to reopen B’nai Moshe’s library. She realized that she could use only about half the books that had been moved from the congregation’s former home in Oak Park; the others were damaged beyond repair. She also realized that the synagogue had no suitable children’s books about the springtime holiday of Shavuot. When she couldn’t find one she liked to purchase, she decided to write her own.

Wasserman chose Ruthie Cisse to do the illustrations. Wasserman had met Cisse, a New York artist, at a post-Shabbat kiddush at B’nai Moshe. Cisse’s grandmother, Adelyn Greenberg, is a congregation member.

Wasserman’s heroine, Sarah, shows her love for the holiday — which celebrates the giving of the Torah to the Children of Israel — along with her happiness in celebrating it and her realization that she needs to join the ideas of personal freedom and responsible communal behavior in her own life.

“Sarah is not just a little girl,” Wasserman said. “For me she represents every girl, every child, every person, male and female, since everyone received the gift of Torah at Mount Sinai. On Shavuot, we are all standing at Mount Sinai.”

I Am Standing at Mount Sinai is available at amazon.com.