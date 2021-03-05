Native American-themed Hedge’s Wigwam featured a cafeteria-style buffet.

It seemed like their first visit to the famous old landmark on Woodward and 10 Mile, Pleasant Ridge … And for certain, if youngsters were with the customers who came to Hedge’s Wigwam.

On the roof was a simulated giant wigwam … From 1927 until 1967, this wigwam meant two things to the people of Pleasant Ridge, Royal Oak, Birmingham and Bloomfield Hills.

To the residents, it meant they were home … To others, it certainly indicated to them some very good food for dinner.

The entrance to Hedge’s Wigwam was guarded by some of the sternest looking wooden Native Americans, similar to what you would see outside of a cigar store of yesteryear.

Many eyes were opened further … Especially those of youngsters there for the first time at the long, gleaming counter laden with food.

There were the famous chicken pies, roast prime ribs, a big pan of spaghetti, a pile of fish fillets, etc., plus a pot of mashed potatoes, crispy green salads, fruity salads and a lot of vegetables… Many youngsters would rush to the lavish section filled with pies, cakes, tarts and ice cream.

No fieldhand after hours of hard work in the fresh air possibly could have devoured the food many guys and gals would possibly gulp down … Everything was so tasty and wholesome.

The inside of Hedges was pretty much the same all year.

While attacking the heaping plate of food, there were lots of interesting things at which folks could look … The inside was finished in a rough-hewn log cabin type décor … The walls were hung with interesting Native American regalia and paraphernalia.

Few will forget its tables … They had scenes from early Indian life depicted right under the glass … There were leaves, moss and birchbark, and brightly colored moths and butterflies … The chairs were hand-carved, just like in a pioneer’s cabin.

There was a gift shop … and you can be sure that if any of the kids were along, many parents bought him or her a birchbark canoe with “Hedge’s Wigwam” stamped on the side.

