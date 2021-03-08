The party was held for 350 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers at the Reim Base.

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Michigan Chapter Treasurer Rick Bloom hosted a party for 350 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers at the Reim base on the Gaza Border to celebrate Purim.

“I am deeply thankful for all that the IDF soldiers do to protect Israel and the Jewish people throughout the world,” Bloom said. “Because of them, our homeland will continue to be strong and proud, and a light unto the nations.

“We salute these brave heroes for their dedicated service.”

Meanwhile, FIDF delivered mishloach manot treats to thousands of IDF soldiers from various brigades and battalions adopted by the organization.