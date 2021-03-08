The kits can be picked up at four different locations on St. Patrick’s Day.

Frame of Hazel Park, a revolving creative hub and chef incubator home to curated programs of chef residencies, is offering corned beef sandwich kits from New York’s Carnegie Deli for St. Patrick’s Day.

The kits are flown in fresh, complete with heating and serving directions. Each kit comes laden with 24-ounces of pre-sliced Carnegie Deli (non-kosher) corned beef, 24-ounces of Carnegie Deli seeded rye bread, a 32-ounce jar of Carnegie Deli sour pickles, a 9-ounce jar of Carnegie Deli mustard and a 4-inch Carnegie Deli cheesecake.

The kits are $109 and make four corned beef sandwiches.

The kits are available for pick-up on March 17 at locations in Hazel Park, Birmingham, Bloomfield Township and West Bloomfield, where customers can stay in their cars while the Frame team brings out their kits.

For the “ultimate experience,” customers can add on Carnegie’s black and white cookies and potato knishes to their order, as well as cocktail carafes, Guinness and wine for beverages.

Ryan Waldman, Frame’s director of programming, says Frame seeks to support and celebrate an eclectic mix of chefs and creators.

“Anyone with an interesting brain or talent related to the food or beverage sphere, we want to collaborate with, help celebrate and share with our community.”

While Frame often looks to celebrate local creators and chefs, Waldman says this effort is looking to highlight some of the travel aspects of food that many have been missing during COVID.

“We want to help support creators from across the country and from all over,” Waldman said. “We’re trying to bring the Carnegie love to the people.”

March 17 pick-up locations, times and info:

Behind Frame building in Hazel Park – 5pm and 6pm

Birmingham, exact location is emailed to customer prior to pick-up – 6:15pm

Maple Theatre – 5pm – please choose 5pm pick-up on Frame website and mark in notes for preferred Bloomfield pick-up.

44 Scoops – 5:30pm – please choose 5pm pick-up on Frame website and mark in notes for preferred West Bloomfield pick-up.