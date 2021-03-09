Far more than just a fundraiser, Super Sunday is a day when staff and volunteers from Federation and its partner organizations work side by side — usually with a cup of coffee, a bagel and a smile.

It’s hard to believe that a year has passed.

For 12 long months we have gone without the daily interactions and connections that are essential to our lives.

And beyond the serious health threat of the virus, thousands of Jewish Detroiters continue to experience mounting financial, social and emotional hardships.

We have also seen incredible generosity, bold thinking and triumphs on every level in response to the myriad challenges. Sadly, we must also acknowledge and mourn those who died this year as a result of the pandemic. I myself lost three close relatives to COVID-related illnesses. May the memories of those we lost be for a blessing.

As a Jewish communal professional, I have watched as the steady rhythms of our communal life have been disrupted. While many programs and events were successfully translated to Zoom, several of our most cherished annual traditions were put on hold. Super Sunday, Federation’s day of outreach and fundraising, was one such event. Scheduled for spring of last year, we canceled the event to focus on the urgent priorities that emerged early in the pandemic.

I’m excited to announce that Super Sunday is returning on March 14!

Our goal is to strengthen the single most important vehicle we have to ensure the welfare of our community: Federation’s Annual Campaign. Our Super Sunday volunteers will be gathering on Zoom, physically distant but no less spirited as we make calls to our community. This year’s effort is dedicated to securing the resources we will need to ensure the continued health and welfare of the community throughout the duration of the pandemic and beyond.

Our 2021 Campaign theme is Built for This Moment, reflecting the critical importance of Federation’s role as the leader of the community-wide response to the pandemic.

Aiding the Vulnerable

In addition to our unique ability to raise and distribute critical resources, we also stand at the hub of a coordinated network of services that support vulnerable individuals and maintain the essential fabric of Jewish life in our community. As we look toward the end of this crisis, our charge is to move forward without leaving behind those most affected by the pandemic.

More than 7,000 Jewish Detroiters have already donated to the 2021 Annual Campaign. This Sunday, we will be reaching out to thousands more in order to reach our fundraising goals.

For those who are able to support our efforts, thank you for taking the call. As someone who works closely with our community agencies and organizations, I can personally attest to the fact that every single dollar raised makes a difference to those in need and helps build a stronger community for all. And for those who may be struggling, please know that your Jewish community is here for you. Reaching out to JHELP, our one-stop site for information on services, is a simple first step (visit jhelp.org for more information).

As always, I want to conclude on a note of gratitude. The work of the Jewish Federation is only made possible through the generosity and leadership of our community members. Thank you all for your extraordinary commitment to Federation and Jewish Detroit.

I look forward to talking to you on Sunday!

Steven Ingber is Chief Operating Officer of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. Community members can donate at jewishdetroit.org/supersunday.