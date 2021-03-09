If you’re an Oak Park resident age 65+ with or without health issues or between the ages of 50-64 with health issues, complete the link below.

Henry Ford Health System and the City of Oak Park are teaming up to provide COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at the Oak Park Municipal Complex.

If you’re an Oak Park resident age 65+ with or without health issues or between the ages of 50-64 with health issues, please complete the form found (https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/9cef8e4123d24014b7d1fbd61d3d79db) HERE to register.

Once you qualify, you’ll receive a phone call or text to confirm your appointment. If you have questions, please call HFHS at (313) 876-1363.