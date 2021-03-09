JFamily made 300 bags made for Passover.

JFamily’s yearly Matzah Factory will take place at home this year — featuring a bag of Passover goodies with a virtual twist.

The bag will include “everything you need to make matzah at home,” according to Mikki Frank, JFamily’s senior director.

Each bag includes a 10 plague finger puppet project, afikoman bag project, rolling pin, a dough docker, measuring cups, two aprons, a Passover activity book, flour, a feather to search for chametz (unleavened bread), a seder plate puzzle and a Passover headbands game.

The bag is offered at no cost with the support of Barbara and Douglas Bloom.

Drive-through bag pick-up will take place on Sunday, March 21, at the following locations: 9-9:45 a.m. at Temple Emanu-El in Oak Park, noon-12:45 at Congregation Shir Tikvah in Troy, 3-3:45 p.m. at Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, and 3:30-4:15 p.m. at the JCC in West Bloomfield.

Kits are only available to residents of the tri-county area. Shipping is available for $20. If you live more than 20 miles from a pick-up location, shipping is complimentary. Registration is limited to one bag per family.

JFamily made 300 bags made for Passover. “We know there’s a lot of interest in this,” Frank said. “Our families are really looking for ways to bring Jewish experience and learning home to their kids during COVID.”

Rabbi Shneur Silberberg from the Bais Chabad Torah Center will be doing two virtual programs using the bag: a matzah-making experience and a professional-grade video on the Passover story. Both will go live on JFamily social media.

PJ Library, who purchased the rights to the “All-Star Seder’’ with musician Ric Recht, will provide an interactive Zoom seder experience. It will be offered at three different times to any community family wanting to take part. Information will be in the bag.

Every registered family will also receive a pdf of the PJ Library family Haggadah, Frank said.

“We’re hoping through this experience, families can have a really meaningful Passover like we always do together, hopefully connected through this bag.”