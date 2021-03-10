Jake Bass is in competition for Outstanding Modern Jazz Artist and Outstanding Jazz Composer.

Composer-musician-producer Jake Bass has come up with sounds straying from the rock and hip-hop stylings that have dominated his career. The varied sounds were introduced by his dad, Jeff, and uncle, Mark (Marky), musicians turned producers for Eminem and others.

Although on a different professional trajectory, Jeff Bass played guitar on the number “Burbank ’98” for his son’s latest project, The Jakey B. LP, a jazz album which merited nominations for Detroit Music Awards with winners to be announced in April.

Bass, whose varied skills brought the album to completion, is in competition for Outstanding Modern Jazz Artist and Outstanding Jazz Composer. An unrelated project has him competing for Outstanding Rap Producer.

“I grew up listening to my dad’s jazz music that he would play for me,” said Bass, 31. “I would always mess around doing my own jazz privately. I was doing a lot of hip-hop and a lot of rap, but I had always loved making this jazz instrumental music for myself.

“Eventually, I thought I should share this with people and recorded a couple of ideas. My friends and family told me I needed to go in this direction. Then, I thought I would start to come up with an actual recording. That was in 2016, so I worked on this almost four years.”

The album has 11 tracks, each with a different mood infusion from mellow to hip-hop. Bass, who plays by ear, recorded himself on guitar, drums, bass and keyboard; merged the sounds using computer software; and then invited his dad and three friends to add their talents.

Dave McMurray played saxophone. Will Feinberg took to keyboards, and Ian Ludlow (Lefkowitz) did arrangements and edits.

The album was produced by the company Bass developed, Bassment Sounds 2.0, a takeoff from his dad’s recording label, Bassment Sounds. The 2.0 represents the idea of second-generation projects.

“There’s a number on the album called ‘Ben Jamin’, which has a moderate tempo and sounds like something you would hear going into a jazz club,” Bass explained. “It came from the word Benjamin, which is my middle name that I split up to make ‘Ben Jamin’.

“Inspiration came from my grandpa, who had passed just before I began working on finalizing the album. It really pushed me because he was a big jazz fan and would always tell me I needed to make a jazz record. Benjamin was his birth name, and the entire album is dedicated to him.”

Chanukah Drum Set

Instrumental experimentation began for Bass during Chanukah of his eighth year, when his dad gave him a drum set. He soon realized he could play it and then, in succession, tried piano, guitar and bass.

“It was all natural by ear — watching and listening to my dad and uncle playing instruments and showing me things,” said Bass, who graduated from Berkley High School and lives in the city. “It was all something I had in me.

“When I went to Columbia College Chicago, I had to learn music theory and start from square one on everything. That was the irony of quitting lessons after two weeks. It all came back to bite me.”

As Bass built his career, he became involved with the profoundly deaf community. Lyricist Sean Forbes chanced upon a Bass instrumental CD, started writing words to it and asked for a meeting.

“We have since toured the country, the United Kingdom and Israel,” Bass said. “Last year, we put out his second album, Little Victories, which got to No. 1 on the Amazon hip-hop charts. He can feel the music and read my lips; that’s how we get it done.”

Bass is married to an attorney, Danielle (née Klavons), whom he met in Hebrew school at Temple Emanu-El. They are raising a 3-year-old daughter, Layla, who could represent the third generation of Bass musicians.

“I’m teaching her music, and she loves the piano and drums,” said Bass, who has been active with JFamily Detroit and The Well. “We got a little microphone for her, and she’s always in my studio. She’s having fun, but she respects the instruments. I have a lot of guitars, and she knows to be gentle with them. It’s pretty fascinating.”

Details:

The Jakey B. LP is available on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

A Reunion of Bass Buddies

Two Michigan friends of Bass — one from Hebrew school and one from middle school — built their own musical careers in other states but were able to participate in the Jakey B. LP during visits back home.

Will Feinberg, a fellow student of Bass at Temple Emanu-El now working in New Orleans, played keyboards for the song “Real Smooth Like.” Ian Ludlow (Lefkowitz) did arranging and editing for the album.

Feinberg, the son of pianist Henry Feinberg, grew up in Huntington Woods, has appeared in the New Orleans Jazz Fest among diverse engagements and teaches private students. His band Tansy released its first album, Full Bloom, in 2020.

“Jake’s album has a really nice groove,” said Feinberg, who performed professionally in China while also working for the Institute for the International Education of Students as he initially contemplated a career in international relations.

Ian Ludlow, who works in California, got to know Bass at Norup Middle School while living in Oak Park and preparing for his bar mitzvah at Congregation Beth Shalom. He also did some remote fiddling for the recording.

“I like the free feeling of the album,” Ludlow said. “It’s not the same over and over.”

Ludlow, who also studied at Columbia College Chicago, has toured as a producer and DJ artist in the electronic and pop styles. He regularly has worked with Chance the Rapper.