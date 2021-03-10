“Freedom” will present a live theatrical cast, special effects and festive lights while telling the story of Passover as guests “time-travel to Egypt from the comfort of their car.”

In a year of Zoom and virtual events, Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan will instead be offering an in-person, in-your-car, immersive Passover experience called “Freedom” from March 21-23 at the Southfield Town Center.

The experience is approximately 30 minutes long for each car upon entering the site, and guests can choose a specific time slot on the “Freedom” sign-up page. Tickets are $65 per vehicle, with each ticket good for one vehicle with up to eight people.

If guests are late, tickets will be honored up to a half hour after their designated time slot. Guests must remain in their vehicles at all times during the experience.

Every part of the event is done from the safety of the guest’s own car. Masks are required if windows are rolled down at any point.

Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan has been proactive for the past year in making sure Jewish families can connect with the holidays in new and creative ways while still being COVID-compliant — with events like Shofar in the Park for Rosh Hashanah, Sukkot in the Park and a virtual Menorah in the D.

According to Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, vice-president of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, several Chabad centers joined together to make “Freedom” a reality for the community.

“This is the most attended Jewish holiday of the year, the day that gives the Jewish people its message of who we are, what we’re about and how we set ourselves free,” Shemtov said. “We said we have to find a way to celebrate and, this time, we’re going to have to be even more out-of-the-box and creative.”

According to Shemtov, the goal was to find a fun, relatable, family celebration that overcomes all the challenges of COVID. With the planning of the goal executed, Shemtov hopes “Freedom” brings nothing but great things for the community.

“I hope it brings the community together for our holiday, gives an uplifting message and brings people out in a fun, meaningful, safe way and in a way of connection to the holiday, our roots and to each other.”

Times for the event are:

Sunday, March 21: 11 a.m.-3pm and 5-8 p.m.

Monday, March 22: 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23: 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Sign up at freedomdetroit.com.