The Orthodox Union has released its OU Guide to Passover, the annual publication that provides comprehensive guidance about kosher-for-Passover products. This year’s edition, which is available in both PDF and online database formats, features close to 30,000 kosher-for-Passover products and charts on ingredient substitutions, Halachic times for Passover, required portion sizes at the seder and Sefirat HaOmer. Passover this year will be celebrated from sundown Saturday, March 27 through Sunday, April 4.

“The annual guide has become the benchmark resource for Jewish families as they prepare for Passover,” said Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane. “OU Kosher continues to provide a wonderful and much needed community service by preparing this guide and building up the resources available to kosher consumers each year.”

The guide also includes instructions on holiday preparation, articles on spices, and how to celebrate Erev Pesach on Shabbat HaGadol (which will take place this year on March 26-27) and the impact of shemittah (the sabbatical year)on the diaspora which will affect the next two Passovers.

The database, as well as the 118-page PDF, can be accessed from computers, tablets, and mobile devices at www.oupassover.org.