The former U.S. secretary of state was chosen for his “exceptional and groundbreaking contributions to the fight against anti-Semitism and religious prejudice of all forms.”

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was granted the inaugural Global Leadership Award by the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) at its first-ever Annual Summit last week for his work on the Abraham Accords.

Pompeo said that the Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco represented a paradigm shift in Middle East policy.

Asked whether additional countries will join the process, he said he thought Saudi Arabia as well as Indonesia would join.

The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement, launched in 2019, is a nonpartisan, global grassroots movement of individuals and organizations, across all religions and faiths, united around the goal of ending anti-Semitism in all its forms.